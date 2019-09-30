Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Lahore teen hit by train while chasing a kite

42 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

A teenager who was chasing after his kite was killed on Sunday after he was hit by a train in Lahore. 

Despite the ban on flying kites in Punjab, 14-year-old Ahmed Ali was flying one near his house in Malka Colony. He was so immersed in chasing the kite that he didn’t see a train coming and it hit him.

Ahmed Ali worked at a restaurant. His father said he saw his son playing in their lane and told him not to wander off too far. Th next thing I knew, someone was telling me he was dead, he said.

Neighbours blame his death on lack of implementation of the law. Under the Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance, people who fly kites in the province could be imprisoned for three years or be slapped with a fine of Rs100,000 or both.

The boy’s body has been handed over to his family.

