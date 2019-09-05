Thursday, September 5, 2019  | 5 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Lahore policeman arrested for misbehaving with elderly woman

2 hours ago
 

A policeman was arrested in Lahore after a video of him misbehaving with an elderly woman outside the Central Police Office went viral on social media on Thursday.

The woman had come to the IG office with a complaint relating to illegal possession of property.

In the video, Assistant Sub-Inspector Asif Ali can be seen grabbing the woman’s walking stick and throwing it on the ground in an attempt to threaten her. He can also be heard hurling abuses at her.

A case has been registered against him.

Punjab Chief Minister Chief Spokesperson Dr Shahbaz Gill said an inquiry has been initiated against the police officer. “Such behaviour will not be tolerated,” he said.

Tell us what you think:

