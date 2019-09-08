Lahore man died due to police torture: post-mortem report

Three policemen have been arrested, case registered

Aamir Masih was taken into custody by the North Cantt police on August 30 along with two other men. Their employer, who lived in North Cantt, accused them of stealing and had all three men picked up. The North Cantt police beat the men and then let the other two go. They kept Masih in their custody for four days.But during those four days, Masih's family kept searching for him. The police denied that the father of two -- a five-year-old and a 12-day old -- was even in their custody when the family approached them.When his condition deteriorated on September 2, they took him to the cantonment hospital near the police station. At that point, his condition was quite bad and he couldn't even stand. Two police officers in plainclothes took him to the hospital on a motorcycle, with him sandwiched between them on the bike.CCTV footage captured them arriving at the hospital with Masih. He fell off the bike and instead of lifting him up, the policemen kicked him multiple times. They then dragged his unconscious body into the emergency room.However, when hospital staff saw the condition Masih was in, they refused to admit him. They asked the police officers who they were and one falsely identified himself as Masih's brother. They then called a car to the hospital and drove back to the police station where they parked it and left Masih's body inside. He was still alive.The policemen then called Masih's family and told them he had been found and was in a bad state in a car outside the police station. The family rushed to the station and moved him to the Services Hospital. However, he died after two hours.His family refused to take his body because they said the police had killed him. They staged a protest at the hospital and the body lay in a parked ambulance for two hours.Eventually, after the CCTV footage from the hospital went viral on social media, senior police officers contacted them. A post-mortem examination was conducted and an FIR lodged against the policemen involved.The report was released on Sunday and confirmed that the police had been lying when they said they didn't raise a hand on Masih. He had wounds and bruises on his hands, feet and bank and several broken ribs.A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against seven police officials -- SI Zeeshan, Investigations Incharge Nasir Baig, the head muharrar of the police station and four unnamed officers. So far, three have been arrested and the police station's investigation SP has been changed.Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and Governor Chaudhry Sarwar went to Masih's house on Saturday. He and the new SP were shown the CCTV footage and have promised a thorough inquiry.