Lahore man cuts off wife’s nose after dispute 

A woman was rushed to a hospital in Lahore after her husband cut off her nose and hair following a domestic dispute early Tuesday morning.

The suspect, identified as Sajid, is on the run. The police are conducting raids for his arrest.

The couple lived in a house in Factory Area. Their daughter told the police that her parents were fighting because her mother was a part of many committees (which are used to save money). “My father first attacked my mother with a pipe after an argument. Then, he brought a knife and cut off her nose and hair,” she added.

Their family members have said that the couple used to fight occasionally, and the woman had even left her husband twice. She returned after he promised to mend his ways, said SHO Farooq Awan.

