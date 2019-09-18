Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Lahore man confesses to killing former PML-Q MPA

1 hour ago
 

The suspect arrested in the murder of former PML-Q MPA Parveen Sikandar Gill has admitted to killing the politician, according to the police.

Mustafa, who was arrested on Tuesday in Lahore, had been working as domestic worker at Gill’s place for the past six years. He had also worked at the house of the politician’s sister, the police said.

“I went to Gill’s residence four to five times intending to rob the place. She was awake and caught me when I entered,” Mustafa confessed.  “I pushed her and she passed out after she hit her head on the corner of the bed. I suffocated her to death using a pillow and then tied her hands and legs,” he said.

On September 5, Gill was found dead at her Lahore residence.

A post-mortem report revealed she was hit on the head twice, which caused her death. Torture marks were also found on her body.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Lahore Parveen Sikandar Gill
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.