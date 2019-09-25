Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Local

Labourer in Balochistan’s Sibi shot dead by unidentified men

1 hour ago
 

Two people lost their lives and five other were injured in two separate incidents in Balochistan on Wednesday.

Unidentified men killed a labourer in Sibi. Police says the deceased was identified as Jaru Khan.

The culprits managed to flee the scene, the law enforcers said.

His body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Related: Two woman among three gunned down

An inquiry has been initiated into the incident, police said.

Separately, a Levies driver was killed and five others were injured after a vehicle of the law enforcers collided with a passenger van in Khuzdar.

The driver was identified as Ghulam Mohammad.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Balochistan
 
