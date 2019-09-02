Indian deputy high commissioner meets Kulbushan Jadhav in Islamabad

Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was granted consular access to Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav in Islamabad today (Monday).

The meeting between Jadhav and the Indian deputy high commissioner lasted for more than two hours.

Ahluwalia first went to the Foreign Office from where he was taken to meet Jadhav in jail.

Pakistan Foreign Office’s Director India, Fariha Bugti was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Ahluwalia was taken to back to the Foreign Office from where he left for the Indian deputy high commission office.

Pakistan granted India consular access as part of its implementation of the International Court of Justice’s July 17 verdict. It asked Pakistan to review the spy’s death sentence and grant India consular access by the “means of its own choosing”.

Jadhav, a commander of the Indian Navy associated with the country’s spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

He was subsequently sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court after he confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots. But India challenged his sentence in the ICJ.

The Foreign Office announced on Sunday that it would grant India consular access on Monday. It said this decision was made in light of his rights under the Vienna Convention, Pakistani law and the ICJ verdict. Strict security measures were taken during the facilitation of the meeting.

