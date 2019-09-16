KP wants all schools and colleges to have psychologists

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution making it compulsory for every school and college to have a psychologist as part of their faculty.

The resolution said schools charging Rs5,000 or more per month need to have a psychologist as a member of their faculty, while those charging less than Rs5,000 will have to arrange at least one session with a psychologist every week.

Ayesha Bano, a member of KP’s provincial assembly, discussed how the resolution will be implemented while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

“Our first step will be to try to take the health department on board,” she said, adding that psychologists working in government hospitals will visit different schools and conduct counselling sessions.

If the step proves to be successful, then the government will work towards making it permanent, she remarked. The government will add the psychologists’ salaries to the provincial budget too, Bano added.

The MPA said the decision was taken in light of the increasing number of child abuse cases across the country. Though KP accounts for 3% of all child abuse cases, Bano said it was a high percentage considering most cases aren’t even reported.

She said that drug use and child abuse are some of the most alarming problems among students, which need to be addressed by both teachers and parents. She also urged other provinces to follow KP’s lead.

