Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

KP wants all schools and colleges to have psychologists

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

 

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has passed a resolution making it compulsory for every school and college to have a psychologist as part of their faculty.

The resolution said schools charging Rs5,000 or more per month need to have a psychologist as a member of their faculty, while those charging less than Rs5,000 will have to arrange at least one session with a psychologist every week.

Ayesha Bano, a member of KP’s provincial assembly, discussed how the resolution will be implemented while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Monday.

“Our first step will be to try to take the health department on board,” she said, adding that psychologists working in government hospitals will visit different schools and conduct counselling sessions.

If the step proves to be successful, then the government will work towards making it permanent, she remarked. The government will add the psychologists’ salaries to the provincial budget too, Bano added.

The MPA said the decision was taken in light of the increasing number of child abuse cases across the country. Though KP accounts for 3% of all child abuse cases, Bano said it was a high percentage considering most cases aren’t even reported.

She said that drug use and child abuse are some of the most alarming problems among students, which need to be addressed by both teachers and parents.  She also urged other provinces to follow KP’s lead.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
khyber pakhtunkhwa mental health schools
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
Thief robs Faisalabad house in broad daylight
local
Water is running short in Quetta
Water is running short in Quetta
local
These friends will take you on a tour of Thar
These friends will take you on a tour of Thar
local
 
 
 
 
 
Thar, Karachi, Beauty, Tourism,
 
MOST READ
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.