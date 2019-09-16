KP declares abaya, chadar a must for schoolgirls

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa education department has declared wearing abaya or chadar a must for students of all the government-run schools for girls across the province, it emerged Monday.

All the heads of government-run girls schools have been directed to “instruct all the students to use Gown/Abaya or Chadar to veil/conceal/cover up”, said a notification issued by the Peshawar district education officer.

The decision has been made “in order to protect them from any unethical incident”, it said.

Adviser to KP CM on Education Ziaullah Bangash said the decision was made keeping in view the traditions and religious values. “Decisions will have to be made in the province and the country in accordance with the Islamic values,” he said.

Bangash said that schoolgirls could wear any of an abaya, gown or chadar. He said that parents should remove their fears and must get their girls educated.

