KP announces compensation for victims of animal attacks 

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced a compensation policy for the victims of animal attacks.

The government has decided to give Rs300,000 to the families of people killed in attacks while those with serious injuries will be given Rs100,000. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority has been asked to add this provision to its 2019 compensation regulations.

The notification was issued on Thursday by the government’s Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

The step has been taken to help victims of these attacks.

Related: Wild animal attacks and kills eight-year-old boy in Abbottabad

On March 19, a wild animal attacked and killed an eight-year-old boy in Abbottabad’s Namli Maira village. His family said that Sufyan was playing near his home when he was attacked by a leopard. He died while being transferred to a hospital.

A spokesperson from the wildlife department said they are conducting an operation to control such incidents.

Around four people have died after being attacked by leopards in Abbottabad’s Galiyat area in the last five years.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.