Khursheed Shah arrested by NAB in Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah has been arrested by NAB in Islamabad in an assets case.

A joint team of NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur have been investigating him in different corruption and assets cases. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

NAB team is expected to take his transit remand and then shift him to Sukkur, where he will be presented before an accountability court.

He has been accused of land grabbing and owning illegal properties in Dadu and Sukkur. NAB has claimed that he has built hotels, petrol pumps, and bungalows under the guise of benami properties.

Related: Khursheed Shah corruption: NAB raids Pano Aqil Mukhtiarkar office

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that this shows that there is a clear motive behind such tactics to dislodge the Sindh government. “Khursheed Shah is an honourable person,” he remarked while speaking to SAMAA TV. NAB is not an impartial institution, it is working for the government, he added.

Earlier in the month, NAB raided the office of the Pano Aqil Mukhtiarkar as part of its investigation into the PPP leader.

Several records were taken into custody by the NAB Sukkur team and revenue officers were questioned during the raid. They were asked about the assets and property in Shah and his family’s names.

On July 31, NAB was given permission to start an inquiry against Shah. He has denied the allegations against him and says that if NAB can prove he owns even an acre of government land, he will quit politics.

This a developing story. It will be updated as soon as we receive more details. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.