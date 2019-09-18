Wednesday, September 18, 2019  | 18 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Khursheed Shah arrested by NAB in Islamabad

44 mins ago
 

 

Pakistan Peoples Party leader Khursheed Shah has been arrested by NAB in Islamabad in an assets case.

A joint team of NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur have been investigating him in different corruption and assets cases. He has been accused of owning more assets than known sources of income.

NAB team is expected to take his transit remand and then shift him to Sukkur, where he will be presented before an accountability court.

He has been accused of land grabbing and owning illegal properties in Dadu and Sukkur. NAB has claimed that he has built hotels, petrol pumps, and bungalows under the guise of benami properties.

Related: Khursheed Shah corruption: NAB raids Pano Aqil Mukhtiarkar office

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said that this shows that there is a clear motive behind such tactics to dislodge the Sindh government. “Khursheed Shah is an honourable person,” he remarked while speaking to SAMAA TV. NAB is not an impartial institution, it is working for the government, he added.

Earlier in the month, NAB raided the office of the Pano Aqil Mukhtiarkar as part of its investigation into the PPP leader.

Several records were taken into custody by the NAB Sukkur team and revenue officers were questioned during the raid. They were asked about the assets and property in Shah and his family’s names.

On July 31, NAB was given permission to start an inquiry against Shah. He has denied the allegations against him and says that if NAB can prove he owns even an acre of government land, he will quit politics.

This a developing story. It will be updated as soon as we receive more details. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
khursheed shah NAB
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
‘If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice’
'If country runs by jailing us, we accept the sacrifice'
news
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khwaja brothers, paragon housing scheme, nab, judicial remand
 
MOST READ
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Four killed in Islamabad traffic accident
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Farogh Naseem hints at invoking Article 149 in Karachi
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
Case registered against protesters for vandalizing Hindu temple in Ghotki
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.