HOME > News

Khursheed Shah’s wives acquire pre-arrest bail

1 hour ago
 

Both wives of Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Khursheed Shah, who is under custody of the National Accountability Bureau, acquired on Tuesday pre-arrest bail from the Sindh High Court.

Shah, a senior PPP leader, was arrested from Islamabad Wednesday night by NAB’s Rawalpindi and Sukkur teams for owning assets beyond means. He was shifted to Sukkur Friday evening.

An accountability court in Sukkur remanded on Saturday the PPP leader into NAB custody for eight days.

However, it appears that Shah’s arrest has rattled people close to him. His two wives approached the Sindh High Court on Tuesday seeking pre-arrest bail.

Shah’s wives took the stance that though they were not sent call-up notices by the anti-graft body, there was a fear of their arrest by NAB.

The court granted bail to Shah’s wives among eight other accused until October 16. It directed the accused to cooperate with the anti-corruption watchdog pertaining to the investigation of the case.

Shah, the former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, is being investigated in assets cases in Dadu and Sukkur. He is accused of corruption worth Rs500 billion.

