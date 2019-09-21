Khursheed Shah remanded into NAB custody for 8 days

He was arrested on Wednesday in an assets case

Shah, a senior party leader, was arrested Wednesday night by teams from NAB's Rawalpindi and Sukkur bureaus for owning more assets than he should be able to afford. He was shifted to Sukkur on Friday evening.Judge Ameer Ali Maheser initially asked NAB how it could be asking for Shah's 15-day physical remand without any papers stating the allegations against him. First you present the case files then you ask for the remand, the judge instructed NAB.The NAB prosecutor said the papers were at their office and asked for half an hour to get them. The hearing was adjourned for 30 minutes so that the NAB officials could get the documents.A large number of PPP workers were present outside the court. Shah's arrival at the court was delayed because of the massive number of workers who blocked the NAB vehicles from progressing.NAB will have to present the PPP leader in court again on October 1. The court also allowed Shah access to medical facilities and food from his house. It also allowed him to meet his family.