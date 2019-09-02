Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Khursheed Shah corruption: NAB raids Pano Aqil Mukhtiarkar office

39 mins ago
 

NAB raided the office of the Pano Aqil Mukhtiarkar as part of its investigation into PPP leader Khursheed Shah. 

Several records were taken into custody by the NAB Sukkur team and revenue officers were questioned during the raid. They were asked about the assets and property in Shah and his family’s names.

It has been investigating the PPP MNA for corruption.

On July 31, NAB was given permission to start an inquiry against Shah. He has denied the allegations against him and says that if NAB can prove he owns even an acre of government land, he will quit politics.

