Khawaja Saad Rafique, brother indicted in Paragon Housing case

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique have been indicted in the Paragon Housing case.

Judge Jawwad ul Hassan heard the case Wednesday morning. The brothers were presented in court on the expiry of their judicial remand.

They have both denied the charges against them. The court summoned witnesses against the PML-N leaders at the next hearing on September 13.

They were arrested on December 11 after the Lahore High Court did not extend their interim bail.

Rafique is accused of holding major shares in Paragon City, however, he denies this and says he only owns a few houses and land in the society.

According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his wife, brother, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia to form Paragon Housing Society. The Lahore Development Authority remarked that the housing project was unapproved.

The former federal minister is accused of misusing his authority and causing billions of rupees loss to the country.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.