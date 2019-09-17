Khawaja brothers’ remand extended till September 23

An accountability court extended on Tuesday the judicial remand of PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother, Khawaja Salman Rafique, till September 23 in the Paragon housing case. They were arrested on December 11, 2018.

NAB has submitted its response against the Khawaja brothers’ acquittal plea.

The lawyer of the brothers has said that neither is NAB authorized to investigate the case nor does the court have the right to hear it as the bureau’s chairperson didn’t give his opinion in the reference as per law. They claim that Paragon is a private company.

The brothers have been accused of misusing their authority and causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. According to NAB, Saad Rafique colluded with his brother, and Qaiser Amin Butt among three others to form the Paragon City housing society. The Lahore Development Authority says the housing project was unapproved.

