Khairpur hospital in crisis after shortage of drugs, medical supplies

Patients in Khairpur are not being provided basic health facilities, which are leading to a major crisis in the area.

Khairpur’s KMC Teaching Hospital has a shortage of medicine and equipment used in the emergency ward, such as syringes and drip sets.

“I was given a prescription by a doctor, but I cannot find these medicines anywhere,” said a patient.

People complain that doctors are not arranging any medicines for them. “We are very poor and can’t find any medicine. Doctors are sitting in their offices but pay no attention to our problem,” said another patient.

MS Dr Kaleemullah Memon told SAMAA Digital that the Sindh government is not sending medicines and that the hospital is still using last year’s supply.

There is a shortage of some medicines, he admitted. However, he said the whole of Sindh is deprived of medicine. The Punjab Health Department sends yearly supplies to the hospital’s administration, Memon said.

