Kasur boys’ murder investigation: here’s what we know so far

Investigation is under way after the body of one boy and the skeletal remains of two other boys was found on September 17 from Kasur’s Chunian.

So far, the following actions have been taken by the Punjab police and the provincial government: the Kasur DPO is being removed, Kasur SP investigation has surrendered, was charge-sheeted and is being proceeded against, the DSP and SHO have been suspended, a formal investigation has been ordered under the additional IG.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted these updates Wednesday evening. He also said that a major overhaul in the Kasur local police is on the cards.

He clarified that there will be accountability for all. “Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task,” he wrote on Twitter.

The post-mortem report of one child confirmed he had been raped before being murdered.

Five people have also been arrested in the case.

A JIT has been constituted too.

The parents of one of the murdered boy’s have identified the clothes found at the crime scene. They say the clothes belonged to their son. The clothes have been sent to forensics.

Protests broke out in Kasur’s Chunian Wednesday morning, a day after the bodies of the three children were found. The protest was held outside the City Chunian police station. Demonstrators demanded the arrest of the murderers. Only one of the bodies has been identified so far and belongs to an eight-year-old who went missing on September 16.

The police say five children have gone missing from various areas of Kasur in the last three months, one of whom was identified as the boy whose body was found on Tuesday. The two other children have yet to be identified. Their remains have been sent to a lab for testing, police says. A blood sample for DNA testing has been taken from the parents of all the missing children to determine if the skeletal remains are of any of the five missing children.

The protesters gathered outside the police station with sticks and burned tyres. Traders also closed markets in solidarity with the protesters.

