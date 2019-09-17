Kashmiris will soon be one and free: AJK PM

Kashmiris will soon be one and free, announced AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Tuesday.

The premier paid rich tributes to the people living along the Line of Control for their reliance in the last 72 years.

Addressing a Kashmir Solidarity Conference and the LoC affectees at Haveli, Forward Kahutta on Tuesday, he said the brave Kashmiris have stood like an iron wall against Indian aggression and violence.

“I salute the Kashmiris living alongside the LoC and the high morale of the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir despite the continuation of a curfew since the last 43 days by the Indian authorities,” the AJK PM said.

Haider said that Indian troops were targeting the civilian population of Havli, Forward Kahutta from three different sides.

“India is continuing atrocities against Kashmiris for the last 72 years, but they have failed to end the resilience of the people. Kashmiris are standing side-by-side with the Pakistani troops,” he said.

He announced provision of health cards and flour on government rates. Haider also announced turning Haveli into a big trade market because it is situated at the centre of big cities.

