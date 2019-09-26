Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Global

Kashmiris, Sikhs protest upon Modi’s arrival at Gates Foundation

54 mins ago
 

Photo: FILE

Hundreds of Kashmiris and Sikhs protested on Thursday upon the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in New York.

The Indian premier arrived there to receive an award by the foundation. However, he was welcomed by protesters chanting slogans in support of independence of Kashmir and Khalistan from Indian rule.

The protesters slammed the Indian premier for the genocide of Kashmiris, Sikhs and religious minorities in India. Photos circulating on Twitter showed the participants carrying placards, labeling Modi as the “Butcher of Gujarat”.

A staffer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also resigned in protest before Modi received the award.

Sabah Hamid, a 42-year-old communications specialist of Kashmiri origins, told TRT World that the foundation erred greatly by honouring Modi, despite his increasing authoritarian grip on power, infliction of state violence and communication shutdown in Kashmir.

“The Gates Foundation is awarding the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi… I believe this is wrong. In my opinion, any organisation that works to improve the lives of the vulnerable, and to reduce inequality in the world, should not honour a person whose decisions inflict irreversible harm on the vulnerable and whose reign has increased inequality in an already unequal country manifold,” she told the Turkish media outlet.

“Since the foundation seemed set on its course of action to go ahead with the award – which as a private foundation it is entitled to – I could do just one thing: leave.”

Sabah wrote about her resignation on her Twitter handle. Her decision to quit was hailed by many Twitterati, who said they were proud of her.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Kashmir Narendra Modi
 
HOME  
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
