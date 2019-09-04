Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Global

Kashmiris march in London to condemn India’s unilateral actions

September 4, 2019
 

Photo: Radio Pakistan

Thousands of Kashmiris and their supporters held on Tuesday a march in London to express solidarity with the oppressed people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The march titled ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ began from London’s Parliament Square, the Kashmir Media Service reported. It proceeded to the Indian High Commission to show unity with the Kashmiri people, who are facing a complete lockdown for the past one month.

The participants of the march demanded India lift curfew and end human rights violations in the occupied valley.

The participants of the march had assembled at the Parliament Square, coming from all over the UK in hundreds of coaches.

A large number of Kashmiri, Pakistani and British women also participated in a demonstration held outside the Sheffield City Hall to show unity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

The demonstration, organized by a group ‘Sisters of Kashmir’, also had Lord Nazir Ahmed, British parliamentarians Paul Bloomfield and Gill Furniss, and other notables in attendance.

