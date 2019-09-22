Kashmiris, Khalistan activists organise anti-India demonstration on Modi’s US visit

People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Khalistan activists and their sympathisers held on Sunday anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Houston, Texas on the occasion of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

US President Donald Trump will join the Indian prime minister on Sunday at a football stadium in Houston where community representatives say they expect 50,000 Indian-Americans for performances followed by the leaders’ remarks.

The protesters made their presence felt with a dress rehearsal along with tractors and trailer trucks decorated with flags and protest slogans, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The march, which started from Sikh National Centre in Houston, will culminate at the NRG Stadium, the venue of the Indian premier’s public gathering.

The Kashmiri-American group, which planned the protest outside of Houston’s NRG Stadium against Modi, says that India has violated basic human rights and cut off contact with relatives in the disputed Himalayan territory.

John Sifton, the Asia advocacy director of Human Rights Watch, said it was critical to raise concerns to Modi while he is abroad as, unlike previous Indian prime ministers, he has little back-and-forth interaction with the media.

“He is really in a kind of bubble in Delhi,” Sifton said. “This is a moment for Modi to burst outside of his bubble and hear some criticism of what’s happening in Kashmir.”

