Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kashmir not a geographical issue, but matter of love: COAS

2 mins ago
 

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that the Kashmir issue is not a geographical one, it is rather a matter of Pakistanis’ love of the Kashmiri people.

The army chief said so while addressing the youth from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmir is “part and parcel of our soul”.

“Kashmir is not an issue of geography but our love with the people of Kashmir,” General Bajwa said. He said the dispute has to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The COAS termed India’s deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJK and continued siege of the innocent Kashmiris in the occupied part of the valley the worst examples of human rights violations.

“We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them,” he said.

General Bajwa urged the attendees to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership. They also conveyed their resolve, saying that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life.

The army chief concluded his address by urging them to keep working hard as their success is the success of Pakistan.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
GENERAL QAMAR JAVED BAJWA Kashmir Pakistan Army
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official's residence
Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.