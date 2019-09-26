Kashmir not a geographical issue, but matter of love: COAS

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Thursday that the Kashmir issue is not a geographical one, it is rather a matter of Pakistanis’ love of the Kashmiri people.

The army chief said so while addressing the youth from Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said Kashmir is “part and parcel of our soul”.

“Kashmir is not an issue of geography but our love with the people of Kashmir,” General Bajwa said. He said the dispute has to be resolved as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and relevant UNSC resolutions.

The COAS termed India’s deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in AJK and continued siege of the innocent Kashmiris in the occupied part of the valley the worst examples of human rights violations.

“We stand with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters and shall never disappoint them,” he said.

General Bajwa urged the attendees to stay steadfast, work hard and have confidence in themselves and the national leadership. They also conveyed their resolve, saying that Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control were, are and shall stay Pakistanis for life.

The army chief concluded his address by urging them to keep working hard as their success is the success of Pakistan.

