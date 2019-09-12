Karachi’s urban forest stays for now as mayor changes mind

After changing its mind two times, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation again restored its adoption agreement with a private company to make an urban forest at a park in Karachi’s Clifton area.

The park is located on plot ST-13 in Clifton’s Park Lane. A private company, M/s Urban Forest, had adopted the park in May 2017 for five years to turn it into an urban forest after an agreement with KMC. But then KMC cancelled that agreement in September, 2018 and restored it a month later in October.

This year, on September 4, it again cancelled the adoption agreement and restored it on Thursday after Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar visited the park and met the owner of the private contractor, Shahzad Qureshi.

KMC officials cited “dis-satisfactory performance” and “slow pace of work” as reasons for the two cancellations.

After visiting the park, however, Akhtar said he was misguided by the KMC officials about the development in the park. “Today, I came here and paid a detailed visit of the park and decided to restore the agreement with M/s Urban Forest,” he said.

“I was wondering why even after the passing of two-and-a-half years, the private company had failed to fulfil its commitment of making the park an urban forest, but the Urban Forest representatives briefed me today about how the process of growing plants on the pattern of an urban forest is slow and will take time,” the Karachi mayor said.

An urban forest is a space where the public can experience different types of plantation which help improve the environment.

Qureshi thanked the mayor for restoring the adoption agreement and said the pace of work would improve.

“We have spent nearly Rs9 million over one-and-a-half years on this urban forest with the active support of philanthropists,” Qureshi said, adding that people could find details of the expenditure on the company’s website: urbanforest.pk.

