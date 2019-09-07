Karachi’s MR Kiyani Road to be closed for construction

People going to Fawara Chowk from Shaheen Complex in Karachi should take a different route, as MR Kiyani Road will remain closed from 11am on Saturday.

The road will be closed due to construction work, the traffic SSP for District South said.

The traffic police have advised people to take the road to Khajoor Chowk near the Rangers Headquarters as an alternative route.

There is no word yet on how long the construction will take.

