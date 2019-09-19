Thursday, September 19, 2019  | 19 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Transport

Karachi will soon get 200 new public buses

2 hours ago
 

The people of Karachi will soon get 200 public buses as the Sindh government has made an agreement with Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Ltd to introduce a fleet of buses on the roads of the metropolis.

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Nazar Shahani told SAMAA Digital that the authority has approved 14 new routes on which the buses would be operational.

The routes were finalised in a between held at the Commissioner House in Karachi. It was attended by the commissioners, representatives of the RTA, traffic bureau and traffic police.

These routes are: Landhi Babar Market to Baldia, Surjani Town to Korangi, Quaidabad to Surjani Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower, Landhi to Lea Market, Gulshan-e-Hadeed to Lucky Star, Landhi’s Bhains Colony to Saddar, Malir Cantt to Tower, Malir Khokrapar to Tower, North Karachi to Tower, Shah Faisal Colony to Fisheries (Dockyard), Taiser Town to Dockyard, Taiser Town to Fisheries and Dawood Chowrangi (roundabout) to Tower.

Related: People’s Bus Service resumes operations in Karachi

Shahani said that the provincial government has planned to bring the public buses out on the streets in phases. So a fleet of 20 to 25 buses will be functional in the first phase by the end of this year.

Fares for the buses have yet to be decided, he said. It will be finalised by the Sindh government and service provider soon, Shahani said, adding that the Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service Limited would be responsible for repair and maintenance of the buses.

Last year in April, the Sindh government introduced the People’s Bus Service in Karachi with a fleet of just 10 buses, which plied along Quaidabad and Tower. Those buses, however, buses have been reduced with the passage of time.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
buses Karachi
 
Tell us what you think:

Karachi, transport, buses, public buses, Sindh government, Daewoo, People's Bus Service
 
