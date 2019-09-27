Two killed as it begins to pour in Karachi

Dark clouds engulfed Karachi on Friday afternoon, signaling the impending arrival of heavy rain. Two people were electrocuted to death in SITE area.

This is the fifth consecutive day of rain in the city. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, this weather system has weakened considerably.

SAMAA TV Karachi bureau chief Faisal Shakeel confirmed that two people were electrocuted to death near Binoria Restaurant in SITE. They have been identified as Abdul Manan and Abdul Rauf.

Streets in Malir and Surjani Town were flooded almost as soon as the rain started.

The Met department says it will rain in Karachi till Monday. There are chances of urban flooding in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

It also rained in several areas overnight.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has urged people to remain cautious during the rain. He has asked people to stay indoors and stay away from electric poles and wires.

The most rain has been recorded in North Nazimabad — 55mm. In Surjani Town, 45mm of rain has been recorded and 20mm in Landhi. Another 2mm was recorded on University Road and 1.4mm near the airport.