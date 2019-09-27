Friday, September 27, 2019  | 27 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Two killed as it begins to pour in Karachi

36 mins ago
 

Photo: Adeel Tayyab/SAMAA Digital

Dark clouds engulfed Karachi on Friday afternoon, signaling the impending arrival of heavy rain. Two people were electrocuted to death in SITE area. 

This is the fifth consecutive day of rain in the city. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, this weather system has weakened considerably.

SAMAA TV Karachi bureau chief Faisal Shakeel confirmed that two people were electrocuted to death near Binoria Restaurant in SITE. They have been identified as Abdul Manan and Abdul Rauf.

Streets in Malir and Surjani Town were flooded almost as soon as the rain started.

The Met department says it will rain in Karachi till Monday. There are chances of urban flooding in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

It also rained in several areas overnight.

Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani has urged people to remain cautious during the rain. He has asked people to stay indoors and stay away from electric poles and wires.

The most rain has been recorded in North Nazimabad — 55mm. In Surjani Town, 45mm of rain has been recorded and 20mm in Landhi. Another 2mm was recorded on University Road and 1.4mm near the airport.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
Sixth grader 'accidentally' shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
Sixth grader ‘accidentally’ shot dead in Islamabad by school guard
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.