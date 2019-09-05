Karachi to get additional 200MGD of water through new canal

The Sindh government plans to construct a separate canal from Gujjo to Pipri to provide 200 mega gallons of additional water to Karachi every day. The chief minister has also directed the water board to reduce its line losses.

CM Murad Ali Shah made these decisions during a meeting on Wednesday, according to a statement issued by CM House. During the meeting, Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Shah said that the current water demand of the city is 1,200MGD and the total supply is 406MGD.

KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan said that the 406MGD are provided through different bulk water supply systems. This includes 280MGD via the K-I, 100MGD via the K-II, 100MGD via the K-III and another 100MGD via Hub. This adds up to 580MGD but 174MGD or 30% is lost. Khan said the allocation for the city is 650MGD.

This is the same capacity as the Keenjhar-Gujjo (KG) Canal, he said. If the system has an allocation and capacity of 650MGD ,why is the water board not improving its system, asked the CM.

He said that if the system was improved the water board would be able bring another 200MGD in the system and if the losses were reduced by 10% it would save at least 58MGD. The CM directed the water board to construct a canal from Gujjo to Pipri with a capacity of 250MGD. Water will be pumped from there to the city.

The LG minister said the project would cost around Rs11 billion and that contracts for the construction of a portion of a 135MGD-capacity canal had been given. But the CM said the canal should have a capacity of 250MGD. “I will arrange the funds but this city needs water and other projects are getting late,” he said.

The minister told participants of the meeting that the Pakistan Steel Mills is getting 28MGD and Port Qasim 7MGD but the CM said this must be revised because the steel mills aren’t functioning. “We are giving 4MGD to DHA, which is much bigger than the area of Steel Town/Gulshan-e-Hadeed, therefore the steel mill requirement must be reassessed,” he said.

Planning and Development Chairperson Naheed Shah has been directed to prepare a scheme for the canal construction from Keenjhar to Gujjo and one for the improvement of the KWSB’s existing conveyance system from Thatta to Dhabeji and from Hub to Karachi. “The water board has to make itself a self-sustained organization,” said CM Shah, adding that the government will support the board but it has to improve itself.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.