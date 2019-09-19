Karachi policeman shot dead during encounter with suspected motorcycle thieves

A Karachi policeman was shot dead early Thursday morning during an encounter with motorcycle thieves in Nazimabad.

Three thieves were caught stealing motorcycles near Nazimabad’s Eidgah Ground at around 6:45am by four policemen. A firefight ensued in which one policeman and two thieves were killed.

The policeman has been identified as Zeeshan.

The bodies were all taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Central SSP Arif Aslam said raids are being conducted to arrest the third suspect. The other two have been identified as Habib and Abdul Basit. They were from Balochistan’s Khuzdar.

