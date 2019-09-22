Karachi police solve Surjani Town murder in a week

The Karachi police say they have solved the one-week-old murder of a man in Surjani Town. They believe his friend killed him.

West I Investigation SP Abid Ali Baloch issued a statement in which he said the September 14 murder of a man in Surjani Town has been solved.

The victim, Shaheen, was killed by his friend and neighbour Faisal, said the police. Faisal entered the house and stabbed Shaheen to death after slipping drugs into his food earlier. Shaheen died of blood loss.

The two were both neighbours and friends, as were their wives. But Faisal told the police he killed Shaheen because he was having an affair with his wife. Faisal’s wife had been staying at her sister’s house for the past month and asking for a divorce. Shaheen had given her a SIM card and they used to talk on the phone for hours, the police discovered via their phone records. The SIM card was registered in Shaheen’s name.

Shaheen’s wife found out and around a week before the murder, went to her parents’ house. Faisal had threatened Shaheen’s father and told him to knock some sense into his son.

He admitted all this during an interrogation.

Shaheen’s father Muhammad Shah Aalim had lodged a case at the Surjani police station and named Faisal as the murderer.

