HOME > News

Karachi police four ‘militants’ in SAMAA TV DSNG attack case

52 mins ago
 

Police stand next to a damaged SAMAA TV van after the assault in Karachi on February 12, 2017. Photo: AFP

The Karachi police arrested on Saturday four suspects involved in the attack on a SAMAA TV DSNG van in 2017. An assistant cameraman, Muhammad Taimoor, was killed in the attack. 

Central SSP Arif Aslam Rao announced at a press conference on Saturday that the suspects arrested were from a banned outfit — the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi. They were involved in targeted killings, attacks on policemen and the attack on the SAMAA TV team.

A search is under way for the other three members of their group.

On February 12, 2017, the group targetted a police car near KDA Chowrangi in North Nazimabad. It then attacked the SAMAA TV team that had gone there to cover the event.

The suspects have been identified as Gora Khan, Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Hashim and Muhammad Fahim alias Muavia.

Teams have been formed and raids are being conducted to arrest the other three members of the group.

TOPICS:
Karachi Police
 
