HOME > Local

Karachi park being restored after video of neglect goes viral

60 mins ago
 

Trash. Dirty water. Broken and rusted swings. Overflowing sewerage lines. A damaged fountain. Live electric wires.

This is the sad state Khawateen Park in Karachi’s North Nazimabad, Block H is in. It is generally known as Rani Bagh. The long-neglected park was once one of the most frequented public spaces in the area, but is now mostly just an abandoned plot filled with garbage.

Thanks to social media, though, an initiative is being taken now to restore the park.

Its dilapidated condition was highlighted after a video of the park went viral on social media.

TV anchor Dr Shaista Lodhi, who used to live in the area, was quick to take interest in the issue. She sent out a tweet to District Municipal Corporation Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi about the dismal state of the park and made an appeal for action to be taken to make the park functional again for the women of North Nazimabad.

On Tuesday, Hashmi and Dr Lodhi visited the park and announced the plan for its restoration.

The news was welcomed by the women of North Nazimabad. They expressed hope that the district administration would soon make the public space functional.

Rani Bagh is spread over one acre of land. It has been neglected by the authorities for the last five years or so.

Hashmi said the district administration has decided to revamp the park using its own resources. He said that the committee of the area’s residents would look after the park after renovation work is complete.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi park Rani bagh
 
