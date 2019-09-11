Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Karachi mayor issued notices for no-show in fly infestation case

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Wasim Akhtar/Twitter

The Sindh High Court issued notices to Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, local bodies secretary and chairmen of DMCs for not attending the hearing of the fly infestation case on Wednesday. 

The court has instructed the respondents should submit their replies by the next hearing.

The petition in the case was filed on August 28.  It said that the Sindh government, Karachi mayor, and chairmen of all six districts have not been playing their role in cleaning the city. People have to brush off flies from everything and it has made everyone’s lives quite difficult, it added.

Related: Karachi man approaches court over city’s fly infestation

The petitioner even claimed that diseases, such as dengue and Congo viruses, have become common because the administration doesn’t have a proper garbage and offal disposal system. The situation will become worse if nothing is done, it said.

Swarms of flies have invaded Karachi following the recent spell of monsoon rains during Eidul Azha. The city’s situation deteriorated because streets and roads were inundated, mounds of garbage continued to pile up, and animal waste wasn’t disposed of properly.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi Sindh High Court Wasim Akhtar
 
