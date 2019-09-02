Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Karachi man wants govt to lift animal waste from roads 

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Online

A Karachi resident filed on Monday a petition in the Sindh High Court over the worsening garbage situation of the city. 

He claimed, in the petition, that the Sindh government and the mayor haven’t been fulfilling their responsibilities because of which people have been suffering.

Animal waste is still lying on many roads even though Eidul Azha was celebrated three weeks ago, the petition says. There is garbage everywhere and many flies and mosquitoes have started hovering in the city, he claimed.

Related: Karachi to be fumigated against fly invasion

The Sindh chief secretary, local government secretary and mayor have been named as respondents in the case.

This is a second petition to be filed in the high court over the city’s deteriorating state. The first petition was filed on August 28 and said that the Sindh government, Karachi mayor, and chairmen of all six districts have not been playing their role in cleaning the city. People have to brush off flies from everything and it has made everyone’s lives quite difficult, it added.

On August 29, the high court issued notices to the Sindh government, Karachi mayor and heads of all six districts in the case. They have been instructed to submit their replies by September 11.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Sindh High Court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Sacks of trash found in Karachi’s sewerage lines
Sacks of trash found in Karachi's sewerage lines
local
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
85 police trainees graduate in Multan
local
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
Water filtration plants worth millions are closed in Multan
local
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.