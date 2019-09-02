Karachi man wants govt to lift animal waste from roads 

A Karachi resident filed on Monday a petition in the Sindh High Court over the worsening garbage situation of the city.

He claimed, in the petition, that the Sindh government and the mayor haven’t been fulfilling their responsibilities because of which people have been suffering.

Animal waste is still lying on many roads even though Eidul Azha was celebrated three weeks ago, the petition says. There is garbage everywhere and many flies and mosquitoes have started hovering in the city, he claimed.

Related: Karachi to be fumigated against fly invasion

The Sindh chief secretary, local government secretary and mayor have been named as respondents in the case.

This is a second petition to be filed in the high court over the city’s deteriorating state. The first petition was filed on August 28 and said that the Sindh government, Karachi mayor, and chairmen of all six districts have not been playing their role in cleaning the city. People have to brush off flies from everything and it has made everyone’s lives quite difficult, it added.

On August 29, the high court issued notices to the Sindh government, Karachi mayor and heads of all six districts in the case. They have been instructed to submit their replies by September 11.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.