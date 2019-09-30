Karachi man shot dead in Urdu Bazaar

A man was killed after gunmen opened fire at him while he was climbing the stairs of a residential building on Karachi’s MA Jinnah Road.

The building is located in Urdu Bazaar.

The deceased has been identified as Shazullah. The body has been shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

“We heard four shots being fired while we were sitting inside our house,” said a resident of the building. “We panicked and hid.” The resident came out of his apartment after some time and found an injured Shazullah lying on the stairs.

The police are investigating whether the man was attacked over personal rivalry.

