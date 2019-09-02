Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Karachi man dies after being beaten for ‘stealing’ a battery

5 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A Karachi man was put in a coma after he was beaten up for stealing a battery. He died five days later, on Monday. 

The deceased, identified as 25-year-old Umeed Ali, was being treated at Civil Hospital, Karachi.

His brother-in-law has registered a case against their neighbour, Sarwar, at the Kalakot police station. Sarwar, a resident of Lyari, has been accused of taking Ali to Pak Colony and then beating him up with the help of his friends.

Related: Five people detained for beating Karachi teen to death

The family had first registered a complaint against unidentified suspects.

On August 17, a 16-year-old boy was beaten to death in a house in Bahadurabad’s Kokan Housing Society after he went there to collect money for slaughtering a cow. The house owners, however, accused him of robbery and beat him up. The teen, identified as Rehan, succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

The incident shook the entire country with outraged people widely sharing video clips of the lynching on social media and calling for stern punishment.

The police have detained five people in the case so far.

Karachi Murder
 
