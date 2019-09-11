Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Karachi man arrested for stealing mobile phones during Muharram procession

4 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A man has been arrested for stealing mobile phones during a Muharram procession in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

The suspect, identified as Farooq alias Tracker, was caught by a crowd of people. They beat him up and then handed him over the police.

The suspect has confessed to his crimes and said that he used to sell the stolen phones for Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000.  He also revealed that he was working for a gang of six people, including him.

An FIR has been registered and police are investigating the case.

