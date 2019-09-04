Karachi is still among the world’s 10 least liveable cities

Karachi has one again been ranked among the 10 least liveable cities in the world. It is now at 136th place on the list of 140 cities.

According to The Economist’s Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index 2019, Karachi’s ranking was based on its stability, culture and environment, healthcare facilities, education facilities and infrastructure.

Karachi has been on the list of least liveable cities for years. In 2017, it was at 134th place and 137th in 2018.

The list of least liveable cities also included Tripoli in Libya, Dhaka in Bangladesh, Lagos in Nigeria and, at the very bottom, Damascus in Syria.

Stability is ranked by prevalence of crime, threats of military conflict and threats of terrorism or unrest by the index. Culture encompasses temperature, social or religious restrictions, censorship, sports, food and drink and consumer goods and services available.

The Austrian capital Vienna has retained its ranking as the world’s most liveable city, according to the annual report from the Economist published on Wednesday.

Vienna once again came ahead of Melbourne — which had held the top ranking for seven years until losing it to Vienna in 2018.

The top two were followed by Sydney, Osaka and Calgary.

Each year the EIU gives 140 cities scores out of 100 on a range of factors such as living standards, crime, transport infrastructure, access to education and healthcare, as well as political and economic stability.

Vienna — known for its convenient public transport, refreshing Alpine tap water and varied cultural life — scored 99.1 points out of 100, as it did last year.

“Western Europe and North America continue to be the most liveableregions in the world,” the EIU said in a press release.

Europe claimed eight of the top 20 spots, with cities in Japan, Australia, New Zealand and Canada making up the rest.

However, the City of Light, Paris, dropped six places to 25th due to the anti-government “yellow vest” protests — images of which went around the world.

For the first time, the index noted the effects of climate change on liveability, with New Delhi and Cairo plunging in the rankings to 118th and 125th place respectively due to “poor air quality, undesirable average temperatures and inadequate water provision”.

With additional input from AFP.