Karachi is getting four new housing schemes

The Karachi Development Authority is going to launch four new housing schemes in Karachi.

The authority’s director-general, Dr Badar Jamil Mandhro, told SAMAA Digital that the KDA will formally announce the schemes next week. The local government secretary has already issued a notification about them.

These housing schemes are being constructed for lower-income populations and are going to be introduced in Surjani Town, Federal B Area Block 1, Korangi and KDA Scheme 1 (behind Lal Qila on Sharae Faisal). Dr Mandhro said they will be publishing advertisements in newspapers about these schemes.

“The housing schemes contain both flats and plots measuring 80 square yards, 120 square yards, 200 square yards and 240 square yards,” he explained.

These will be the first housing schemes introduced by the KDA in 20 years. The last one was the 1999 housing scheme near North Nazimabad’s Five Star Chowrangi.

The director-general said a 13-member auction committee comprising officers of NAB and the Anti-Corruption Establishment will be formed so that the amenity land retrieved through the anti-encroachment drive can be auctioned off transparently. The auction will be held this month. The nature of the amenity plots will not be changed through the auction.

A 15-member anti-encroachment task force will also be formed, comprising officers of the Rangers, police and KDA, to clear other encroached upon land.

“It is our prime responsibility to retrieve the lands of the allotees,” said Dr Mandhro, adding that the victims can directly contact the KDA director-general’s office to lodge complaints.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.