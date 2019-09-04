Wednesday, September 4, 2019  | 4 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Karachi doctor’s murderer remanded into police custody 

58 mins ago
 

A Karachi court approved on Wednesday the physical remand of a man accused of killing a woman during a robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar. He was arrested on September 3. 

Forty-year-old Dr Ayesha Rehman was killed at her Gulistan-e-Jauhar house when one of her relatives resisted an armed robbery bid on August 26. She had come to Karachi from Canada a week before to attend the marriage ceremony of a family member. She was Share Faisal SHO Sarwar Khan’s sister-in-law.

The suspect has been identified as Faisal. The police have said that he is affiliated with the MQM-London.

Related: Karachi doctor’s murderer caught, weapons seized

The police had asked for 15-day physical remand. The court, however, have remanded into police custody till September 7.

The robbery and murder case has been registered at the Sharae Faisal police station.

TOPICS:
Karachi Murder
 
