Karachi doctor’s murderer caught, weapons seized

3 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

A man accused of involvement in the murder of a woman during a robbery in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The law enforcers identified him as Faisal. They said he has been involved in more than 150 criminal cases and belongs to MQM-London.

A car, Kalashnikovs, 30mm pistols and other arms were seized from his possession. A search, however, for his accomplices is underway.

Related: Man arrested for impersonating Bahawalpur assistant commissioner 

Dr Ayesha Rehman, 40, was killed in her Gulistan-e-Jauhar home when one of her relatives resisted an armed robbery bid on August 26. She had come to Karachi from Canada a week before to attend the marriage ceremony of a relative. She was Share Faisal SHO Sarwar Khan’s sister-in-law.

According to Gulshan SP Shahnawaz Chachar, four armed men, clad in trousers and dress shirts with ties, entered a house in Block-13 near the Darul Sehat Hospital at around 8:30am.

The robbers opened fire and flee the scene. The doctor sustained critical bullet wounds and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where she died during treatment.

Karachi Police
 
