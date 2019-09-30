Karachi contractor arrested for littering in Clifton

A man was arrested on Monday afternoon for littering in Karachi’s Clifton.

The Sindh government has imposed a 90-day ban on littering in Karachi on September 25. A notification issued by Sindh Home Secretary Nasir Abbas Soomro announcing that the government had imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Karachi.

It has banned open littering on the streets, littering outside the main doors of houses, littering through windows of vehicles on the road, open littering on beaches, throwing debris of damaged structures of under construction buildings on the roads and spitting paan in the open.

Anyone found littering will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 188 relates to disobeying orders by a public servant. The penalties range from imprisonments of one month and a fine of Rs200 to imprisonments of six months and a fine of Rs1,000, depending on how the rules are violated.

Monday’s violation took place in Clifton Block 4 at an under construction school. Construction workers were dumping trash and debris on the road, so the police arrested the contractor.

South Deputy Commissioner Syed Salahuddin Ahmed has issued warnings to shopkeepers in the district as well. This is the last warning, next time there will be action, he said.

