Karachi climbs three places on The Economist’s Safe Cities Index

Karachi has ranked low — 57th out of 60 — on The Economist’s Safe Cities Index 2019. However, this rank is an improvement over 2017 ranking of last.

The international publication’s Intelligence Unit maintains a regularly updated index to assess the strengths and weaknesses of leading cities across the world. In the index, it ranked 60 major urban centres like Karachi, New Delhi, Mumbai, Dhaka, New York City, Tokyo, Amsterdam and many others.

Karachi’s overall rank was 57 out of 60, with a score of 43.5. The average was 71.2. It ranked lower than Mumbai (45), New Delhi (52) and Dhaka (56).

The overall ranking was an average of four rankings — personal security, digital security, health security and infrastructure security.

In personal security, Karachi ranked 58, with a score of 45.9. The average score was 77. The lowest on the list was Lagos and highest was Singapore. In digital security, Karachi ranked 52 and health security it ranked 50. However, in infrastructure security it ranked 55, two places above New Delhi.

The report said “in any city where you can often see a woman walking alone at night, you can bet that is a safe city.” This analogy was a simplification of its entire ranking taking into account personal security (likelihood of an attack), infrastructure (places to walk and lighting) and health (no air pollution). Regarding digital safety, it said the “scene would seem far less safe were the contactless debit cards in our pedestrian’s purse charged by someone with a hidden RFC reader walking in the other direction”.

In another ranking in the same report, it noted that Karachi is partially ready for disaster risk. Disaster risk is included and accounted for in its active national development plan or strategy but not in its city level urban planning or design.

“Nevertheless, the greater risk from shocks appears to be in the world’s emerging mega-cities such as Karachi, Dhaka and Lagos. Mr Bollyky notes that “many low- and middle-income cities face the potential for catastrophic risk; they are exposed to climate change and insecure in health terms,” read the report.

