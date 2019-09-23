Karachi bug invasion part 2: attack of the locusts

Karachi just (sort of) got rid of the flies that invaded the city and now another insect has come to take its place.

The city is now being swarmed by locusts, white flies and other bugs.

Jinnah International’s lounge and boarding bridge was full of locusts Sunday night and passengers were understandably grossed out. Cockroaches, ants and locusts also invaded NICH and stuck themselves to nebulizing machines and oxygen tanks.

Reports of locust sightings have come in from Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Nazimabad, Gadap, Gulshan-e-Maymar, II Chundrigar Road and other places and people are worried.

Experts believe it may have something to do with the weather.

This comes a day after the Sindh government initiated a campaign to clean the city. This is the first time in 11 years a campaign like this is being done in the city, not counting the federal government’s recent Let’s Clean Karachi campaign which aimed to clear the city’s storm water drains.

The campaign, coupled with Eidul Azha and days of rain led to swarms of flies appearing all over the city. The chief minister had ordered a fumigation campaign and the city was soon blanketed in anti-fly spray.

Meanwhile, dengue cases are being reported across the country and people are worried about that. Over 10,000 cases have been reported across Pakistan, with over 2,000 being reported in Sindh.

