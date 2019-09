A Karachi anti-terrorism court sentenced on Saturday two men to death and awarded a life imprisonment to another two two men in a murder case.

The four men had abducted and killed a five-year-old boy in 2012, the police said.

The court imposed a Rs500,000 fine on the four men.

The suspects had also taken Rs5 million from the child’s family.

