JUI-F’s Maulana Muhammad Hanif laid to rest in Chaman

JUI-F leader Maulana Muhammad Hanif, who died in Saturday’s Chaman blast, was laid to rest on Sunday.

Shutter down protests were held in Quetta, Chaman, Noshki, Dalbadin and Harnai against the blast that claimed three lives and injured 11. The call for the protests was given by the JUI-F.

Traders’ unions heeded the call and many markets were shut down. Very little traffic was also seen on the roads.

Hanif’s funeral was held in Chaman. Members of his party and local residents attended the funeral.

