JUI-F to get free legal aid for its Islamabad march 

The Pakistan Bar Council has offered to give free legal aid to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl against any ‘unconstitutional’ or ‘illegal’ step taken by the government during its long march against the state in Islamabad.

Syed Amjad Shah, the vice-chairperson of the council, wrote a letter on Thursday confirming the legal protection for the JUI-F leaders.

On August 26, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party has planned a decisive long march, which he termed ‘Azadi March’, with the aim to oust the PTI government.

He had expressed concerns that the government will engage in different tactics to disrupt their march.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has pulled out from the march already. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the party’s chairperson, made the announcement on September 11, adding that the party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral and political support.

