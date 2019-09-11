Judiciary committed to rule of law: CJP

The judiciary is committed to play its role as per the law and the constitution, says Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa.

Addressing a ceremony on the new judicial year at the Supreme Court building on Wednesday, he said efforts are afoot to reduce the burden of pending cases.

The chief justice said the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) is mandated by the constitution to inquire into the conduct of judges of the superior judiciary. He said the job to be performed in this regard is the most unpleasant job.

Nonetheless, it is a constitutional duty that cannot be refused, he said. The Constitution empowers the president to direct the council to inquire into the conduct of a judge and the council cannot disregard such a constitutionally mandated direction and it must inquire as directed, he added.

He said it, however, goes without saying that such a direction to inquire does not and cannot control the opinion to be formed by the council after inquiring into the matter. On the other hand, the council’s hands are freer in the matter of holding an inquiry or not as far as complaints or information received against a judge from any other source are concerned and in such cases the council can determine at the initial stages to file/dismiss a complaint while deciding that the matter is not worth holding any inquiry.

Speaking about suo motu powers of the apex court, he cleared it would be used for issues of national importance only.

