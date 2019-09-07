Saturday, September 7, 2019  | 7 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

Judicial inquiry launched into Faisalabad ATM robber’s death in custody

41 mins ago
 

A judicial inquiry into the case of ATM robber Salahuddin’s death while he was in the custody of Rahim Yar Khan police formally commenced after a court on Saturday recorded statements of the nominated policemen.

In footage that went viral on social media, Salahuddin was seen making strange faces at the camera while robbing an ATM in Faisalabad last month. He was arrested for a robbery in Rahim Yar Khan last week.

A day after being arrested, the police announced that he had died in their custody.

Related: DPO Rahim Yar Khan removed over ATM robber’s custodial death

A court in Rahim Yar Khan headed by a senior civil judge recorded statements of the Sheikh Zayed Hospital medical superintendent, the bank’s employees and police officials nominated in the FIR.

The court had also issued a notice to Salahuddin’s father Mohammad Afzal but he did not turn up to the hearing.

The nominated policemen include SHO Mohammadul Hasan, sub-inspector Shafqat and ASI Matloob Shah.

Faisalabad ATM robber rahim yar khan
 
