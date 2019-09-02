Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
News

Judge video case suspect says his son is missing

4 mins ago
 

Mian Tariq Mehmood, one the main suspects in the judge video case, says his son is missing. 

Mehmood is in FIA custody and has been ever since his arrest on July 17. He says his son has been missing for the same amount of time.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, he said. ever since his arrest, his son has been missing. I am very worried for him, he added.

He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to have him recovered, warning that if anything happened to his son, the people who registered the case against him will be responsible.

The FIA has accused Mehmood of shooting videos of Judge Arshad Malik. During a press conference, PML-N leader Maryan Nawaz showed those videos in which Judge Malik told another person that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia mills case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

On August 23, the Supreme Court ruled that the final decision in the Judge Malik case rests with the Islamabad High Court. It can choose whether to reopen the Al Azizia case or admit the video as evidence in Nawaz’s appeal against his sentence.

